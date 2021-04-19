TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $473,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBI. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

PBI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. 4,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,382. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

