Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1212 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years.

Shares of TKC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.69. 506,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,213. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

