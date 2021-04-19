Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACVA opened at $37.04 on Monday. Tuya has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

About Tuya

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

