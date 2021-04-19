Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.89 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 3,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 726,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.