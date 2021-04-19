Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

TUYA opened at $20.24 on Monday. Tuya has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

