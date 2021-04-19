U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Up to $104.92

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.92, but opened at $109.01. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $109.28, with a volume of 46 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

