UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,980 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HHC opened at $107.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $107.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.