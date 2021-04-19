UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,419 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $10,934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $3,266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

