UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,137 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,479,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $88.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

