UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,031 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

VLY opened at $13.93 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

