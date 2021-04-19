UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of New Relic worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $65.56 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

