UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.00 ($101.18).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €88.38 ($103.98) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €82.27 and its 200-day moving average is €72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.