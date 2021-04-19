UBS Group Raises SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $132.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $182.32 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $184.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

