UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

EADSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $124.67 on Friday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $125.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

