UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMFKY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $50.80 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

