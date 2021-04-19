UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

USMV opened at $72.20 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97.

