UMB Bank N A MO Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.