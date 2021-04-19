UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 66,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 170,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.