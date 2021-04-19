UMB Bank N A MO Sells 12,194 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $365,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,944.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

