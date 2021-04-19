Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.90 Million

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post sales of $338.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $339.80 million. Umpqua reported sales of $259.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,113. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

