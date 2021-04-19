Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter worth about $3,521,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unifi by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. Unifi has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $519.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

