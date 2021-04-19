UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of UniFirst worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $227.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.75. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $145.96 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock worth $367,943 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

