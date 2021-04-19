United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,383,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE:X opened at $22.67 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

