UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $515.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $515.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.77.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $391.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.10 and a 200-day moving average of $342.73. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $273.25 and a one year high of $393.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

