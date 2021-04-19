Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED traded down $3.35 on Monday, hitting $225.90. 3,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.13. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

