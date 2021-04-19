Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,705. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.95. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $147.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

