Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 10.05-11.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $10.05-11.05 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UHS opened at $146.14 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $147.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Several research firms have commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

