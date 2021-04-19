Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $56.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.