Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Upland Software worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 16.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $50.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.