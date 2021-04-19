USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Up 55.5% in March

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.