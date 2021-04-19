Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $90.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,415.86, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.