Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 107,744 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 2.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Shares of NAPR stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,678. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $36.76.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.