Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,351,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.72. 988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,253. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.