Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

