Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.92

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 6300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

