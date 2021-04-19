Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $914.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,979,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 79,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 43,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

