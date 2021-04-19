Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 178,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. 239,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595,356. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

