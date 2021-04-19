Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Cut by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 237,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234,252. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

