Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.10 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

