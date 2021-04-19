Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $84.84 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $104.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

