Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 53.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $226.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $136.11 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

