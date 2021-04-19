Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,059,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $226.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $136.11 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

