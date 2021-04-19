Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $226.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.11 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.