Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 57.6% in March

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 919,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,529,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

