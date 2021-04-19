Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,899. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.77.

