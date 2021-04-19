Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.21.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.