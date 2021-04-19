Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,890,000 after buying an additional 56,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,322,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 122,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

VPU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $117.37 and a 52-week high of $147.66.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

