Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.91. The stock had a trading volume of 82,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,206. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

