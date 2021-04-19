VeChain (VET) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.45 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $15.45 billion and $4.32 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 79.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

