Vector Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vector Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VAQC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 116,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 384,200 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.98.

About Vector Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

